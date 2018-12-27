Premier League rumours: Newcastle submit £9m bid | Manchester United eye Fiorentina ace | Liverpool could lose star attacker | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have submitted a £9million offer to sign ex-Sunderland and current AC Milan striker Fabio Borini. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Arsenal are set to activate Ever Banega’s £18million release clause, despite choosing to remain at Sevilla in the summer. (El Desmarque)

Real Madrid are open to using midfield duo Isco and Mateo Kovacic as a part of a deal to tempt Eden Hazard away from Chelsea. (Onda Cero, via Metro)

Manchester United have contacted the agent of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford next month. (La Repubblica)

Liverpool are keen on signing Thorgan Hazard, brother of Eden, in January and are said to be weighing up a £31million offer for the Borussia Monchengladbach winger. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salah could quit Liverpool, if the Reds were to pursue a deal for Red Bull Salzbury striker Moanes Dabour. (Jerusalem Post)

Juventus will refuse to sell Manchester United and Manchester City target Douglas Costa in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

West Ham United have witnessed a £6.5million bid for former Cardiff City midfielder Gary Medel rejected by Turkish giants Besiktas, (Talksport)

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a £15million bid for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, who has been linked with a host of top-flight clubs - including RB Leipzig. (The Sun)

Watford could lose midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to Paris Saint Germain next month, though have identified Nice's Adrien Tameze as a potential replacement. (Daily Mail)

Galatasaray and Olympiacos are keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur outcast Fernando Llorente. (Sport Witness)