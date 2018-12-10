Premier League rumours: Newcastle to lose defender, Manchester United make Tottenham ace 'top target', Barcelona eye Everton forward, Arsenal want German U23s star

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United could lose Ciaran Clark in January with West Bromwich Albion interested in bringing him to the Hawthorns. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are monitoring Everton's 21-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison as they look for a back-up for ageing striker Luis Suarez. (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is Manchester United's number one priority target in January. (The Sun)

Chelsea are only prepared to offer 31-year-old Brazil defender David Luiz a 12-month contract extension beyond the summer, which may lead to him asking to leaving Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea plan sell Victor Moses in next month's transfer window, and Crystal Palace and Fulham could bid for the £12m-rated Nigerian. (The Sun)

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll hopes to stay at London Stadium, with the 29-year-old's current contract set to expire in the summer. (Talksport)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Hertha Berlin and Germany Under-21 midfielder Arne Maier. (The Sun)

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not return to AC Milan in the January transfer window, according to the Serie A side's sporting director. (Sky Italy)

Arsenal want to sign Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele - but Barca captain Lionel Messi says the Catalan giants "need" the 21-year-old. (Football.London)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian says he misses Italy and Serie A. Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are all thought to be interested in signing the 29-year-old Italian. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton manager Marco Silva says midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin still has a future at the club, despite failing to make the matchday squad in recent weeks. (Liverpool Echo)