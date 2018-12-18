Premier League rumours: Newcastle United ace 'keen' to leave | Manchester United's £24m problem | Liverpool handed transfer boost | Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around web:

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is keen on a move to Leeds in January after falling second fiddle to Martin Dubravka at St James’ Park. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Manchester United will have to fork out around £24m if they decide to sack Jose Mourinho as manager before the end of the January transfer window. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in signing teenage Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak. (Daily Mail)

Serie A champions Juventus met up with agent Mino Raiola to discuss Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Italia)

Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot will not sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (Various)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the summer, and initial contact has been made with the player's representatives (As)

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere could be ruled out for the rest of the season following another injury setback. (The Sun)Arsenal want to beat North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of £45m-rated Lille winger Nicolas Pepe. (L'Equipe)

Everton defender Mason Holgate will be allowed to leave Goodison Park during the January transfer window on loan. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have received £65m offers from Chinese Super League clubs for their Brazilian forward Malcom. (As)Arsenal want to sign Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon but understand he will cost around £40m. (The Sun)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has fuelled fresh speculation linking him with Chelsea after he was spotted boarding a private plane to London on Monday. (Daily Express)