Premier League rumours: Newcastle United want Italian defender | Liverpool rival several clubs for Lazio midfielder | Manchester United risk losing up to 12 players

We're into October - meaning the January transfer window is edging closer.

Today's reports see Newcastle United linked with a highly-rated Italian defender. Jose Mourinho's future at Manchester United is under further scrutiny following another defeat for the Red Devils at the weekend.

Liverpool are rivalling Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of a Lazio midfielder while there are updates on Chelsea and West Ham United, who are both hoping to tie their star players down to long-term deals.

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United want to bring highly-rated SPAL defender Francesco Vicari to St James's Park in January. (Sport Mediaset)

Jose Mourinho is worried about his Manchester United future and is convinced club officials have sounded out former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane (Sun) However, former France international Zidane is reportedly is being lined up for the chief executive at Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Mourinho has run out of patience with Alexis Sanchez following his poor of form since joining from Arsenal in January. (London Evening Standard)

The uncertainty around Mourinho's position at United means 12 players are unsure of their futures as they enter the final year of their contracts. (Daily Mirror)

Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba said he wanted the team to attack more following the 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, but when asked to comment after the defeat at West Ham the French international said: "You want me dead?" (The Times)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the club's players need to get used to being substituted "otherwise you had better leave". (The Guardian)

Jurgen Klopp admits he has sympathy for Mohamed Salah, and that the 26-year-old is working hard to find his best form. (ESPN)

Manchester City will wait before offering highly-rated midfielder Phil Foden a new five-year deal worth about £250,000 a week. (Dailly Star) Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has warned winger Leroy Sane not to lose focus. (Sun)

Scouts for Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur watched Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, during the 4-1 victory over Genoa. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is not looking to turn his loan move to Valencia into a permanent deal because the Belgium international wants to return to Stamford Bridge "a better player". (The Times)

Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to be named the club's permanent captain, although Eden Hazard is also a candidate. (Telegraph)

Chelsea believe Maurizio Sarri's relaxed management style will be crucial in persuading Hazard and France midfielder N'Golo Kante to sign new contracts. (Goal)

England's management staff are impressed with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Rice, who has Irish grandparents, has played three times for the Republic of Ireland but can switch allegiance. (Daily Mail)