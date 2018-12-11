Premier League rumours: Newcastle want ex-Arsenal winger | Liverpool eye £15m midfielder | Updates on Manchester United, Chelsea

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are set to make a January move to sign former Arsenal winger Jeff Reine-Adelaide. (France Football)

Meanwhile, Newcastle are one of the teams - alongside multiple Championship clubs such as Leeds United, in the race for Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne, (The Sun)

Manchester United are leading the pack for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is also a target for Barcelona, Manchester City and Tottenham. (France Football)

Eden Hazard has again hinted at a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and says he is unsure when he will decide on his future. But the Belgian playmaker admits talks over a new contract at Chelsea have stopped. (Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is considering making a £15m bid for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross in January. (TeamTalk)

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the Serie A club have approached Chelsea about signing Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Romania forward Dennis Man, who plays for FCSB. (The Sun)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is preparing to make a move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in January. (Daily Telegraph)

Miguel Almiron's father says Newcastle United are in prime position to sign his 24-year-old son from Atlanta United in January. (Reports in Paraguay)

Manchester United were recommended Netherlands internationals Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt before they made their first-team debuts with Ajax but chose not to make a move for either of them, according to the club's former head of youth recruitment, Derek Langley. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool are considering making a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard, brother of Eden, in January. (Liga Financial)

The agent of Wolves' midfielder Ruben Neves is pushing for the 21-year-old to sign for Serie A champions Juventus. (Calciomercato )

Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba in the January transfer window. (Various)

Fulham have also made an enquiry for Deportivo La Coruna's Portuguese striker Pedro Martelo, 19. (Mail)