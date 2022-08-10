The new Premier League season is up and running for Newcastle United and Co - but just how secure is each manager’s position at their respective clubs?

A good start to the 2022-23 campaign will be important. A poor start can set the tone for the rest of the campaign and see clubs dragged into a relegation battle.

That was the case for Newcastle United last season as they sat in the relegation zone until February having failed to win any of their opening 14 matches.

Fortunately, Eddie Howe came in as the club’s new head coach and was able to secure an 11th placed finish.

Now the Premier League season is under way, some managers may soon start feeling the pressure if they don’t get off to a good start.

The 2021-22 campaign saw 13 managers leave their post during the season. Unfortunately, several of the 20 managers currently in charge of Premier League clubs will not last the upcoming season.

But who is most likely to depart first, and which managers are almost certain not to leave?

Here are the latest odds provided by Sky Bet...

1. Frank Lampard (Everton) - 3/1 Led Everton to a 16th placed having after taking over at the club midway through the season. Photo Sales

2. Ralph Hasenhuttl - 4/1 The bookies believe that if Southampton don’t start the season well, then their poor finish to last campaign could come back to haunt Hasenhuttl. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - 13/2 Leicester missed out on European football and are yet to make a senior signing so far this summer. Photo Sales

4. Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) - 8/1 Gerrard experienced a decent first season at Aston Villa last term as he led the club to a 14th placed finish. Photo Sales