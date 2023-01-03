The Premier League has resumed following the break for the Qatar World Cup and with that, comes the potential for more managerial changes.

Whether it’s teams at the top end of the table hoping a change could better their chances for trophies, or whether it’s teams at the bottom feeling a change is the best way to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle, managers across the Premier League could be feeling the pressure as the new year approaches.

For once at Newcastle though, the managerial situation looks calm as Eddie Howe and his team continue to lead Newcastle’s assault on the top end of the table - but what about their rivals?

Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.

(note: all odds correct at time of writing)

1. Pep Guardiola (100/1) Guardiola signed a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/25 season. The Citizens are aiming for their third straight title and their fifth in the last six years. Photo: Stu Forster

2. Eddie Howe (100/1) Newcastle United have been transformed from relegation candidates to title contenders and that's all down to the work done by Howe at St James's Park. The former Cherries man has the full backing of the Magpies fans as they continue their assault on the top of the Premier League table. Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Mikel Arteta (100/1) After a slightly underwhelming couple of years as Arsenal boss, it's clear for all to see just how much progress the Gunners have made under Arteta. Arsenal are genuine title contenders this season and look set to go from strength to strength under the Spaniard. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

4. Roberto De Zerbi (100/1) Replacing Graham Potter as Brighton boss was always going to be a tricky proposition, however, De Zerbi has been able to stamp his mark on the side and keep Brighton ticking over at the top end of the division. Photo: Warren Little