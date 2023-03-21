Patrick Vieira became the latest Premier League managerial casualty last week - and another is being tipped to join him imminently.

Antonio Conte’s time at Tottenham Hotspur looks increasingly likely to end before the season is over with the Italian growing more and more frustrated whilst at the north London club.

Conte could become yet another managerial departure in the Premier League this season - but who else might be feeling the pressure between now and the end of the campaign?

The crunch end of the season is approaching as managers up and down the division sweat over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Paddy Power, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives their team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Antonio Conte is facing the pressure at Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta (150/1) Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta's side play great football and have been the standout team this season.

Roberto De Zerbi (150/1) De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium and has continued his fine work with the Seagulls having a genuine shot of qualifying for European football this season.

Pep Guardiola (150/1) Manchester City are currently chasing down Arsenal in their hunt for yet another Premier League title.