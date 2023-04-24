Premier League ‘sack race’: Leeds and Tottenham managers assessed following Newcastle humiliation - gallery
Another crucial weekend of Premier League football has come and gone with the picture at both ends of the table starting to form.
Newcastle United’s stunning win over Spurs on Sunday has greatly enhanced their hopes of finishing in a Champions League space this season, with five goals in 20 minutes blowing away their visitors.
That defeat for Spurs has some questioning the future of Cristian Stellini as interim manager with the Italian now regarded as the second-favourite to be next to leave their current post.
With many teams having less than seven matches to go, managers up and down the division could still be sweating over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.
Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be next to leave their current post.
