Chelsea and Leicester City have both appointed interim managers to guide them through the rest of the season.

By Joe Buck
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

Leicester City’s slide towards the relegation zone, caused by a last minute defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday and Chelsea’s slump in mid-table meant Rodgers and Potter were axed by their employers last weekend.

There have been 12 managerial changes in the top-flight this season and there could yet be a couple more before the season comes to a close.

With less than a third of the season to go, managers up and down the division could still be sweating over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be next to leave their current post.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United have won five Premier League games in a row, with the latest coming in a hard fought win at Brentford to reaffirm their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Howe has the backing of the Newcastle United fans and the owners as the Magpies continue their assault on the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

1. Eddie Howe (150/1)

Newcastle United have won five Premier League games in a row, with the latest coming in a hard fought win at Brentford to reaffirm their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Howe has the backing of the Newcastle United fans and the owners as the Magpies continue their assault on the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

Manchester City are currently chasing down Arsenal in their hunt for yet another Premier League title.

2. Pep Guardiola (150/1)

Manchester City are currently chasing down Arsenal in their hunt for yet another Premier League title.

Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta’s side play great football and have been the standout team this season.

3. Mikel Arteta (150/1)

Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta's side play great football and have been the standout team this season.

After a very shaky start to life at Old Trafford, ten Hag has steadied the ship and helped guide Manchester United into 4th place.

4. Erik ten Hag (100/1)

After a very shaky start to life at Old Trafford, ten Hag has steadied the ship and helped guide Manchester United into 4th place.

Leicester CityChelseaPremier LeagueNewcastleLeedsCrystal Palace