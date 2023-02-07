Premier League sack race: Newcastle and Southampton managers assessed after shock Leeds decision - photo gallery
Jesse Marsch has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.
Marsch lasted less than a year at Elland Road after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in the dugout.
He leaves Leeds in 17th place in the Premier League and out of the drop zone only by virtue of goal difference.
Pressure had been building on the American for a while now as he joined Frank Lampard as managers to lose their job so far in 2023.
The crunch end of the season is approaching as managers up and down the division sweat over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.
Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.
