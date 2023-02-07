Jesse Marsch has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.

Marsch lasted less than a year at Elland Road after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in the dugout.

He leaves Leeds in 17th place in the Premier League and out of the drop zone only by virtue of goal difference.

Pressure had been building on the American for a while now as he joined Frank Lampard as managers to lose their job so far in 2023.

The crunch end of the season is approaching as managers up and down the division sweat over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Jesse Marsch sacked as Leeds United manager Marsch became the latest Premier League managerial casualty - but who is now facing the pressure? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Unai Emery (100/1) Emery has rerouted a sinking ship at Villa Park and will be hoping to have a positive end to the season after a good start to life as manager. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3 . Sean Dyche (100/1) Everton and Dyche seem like a great fit for each other at the minute and their win over Arsenal at the weekend was the perfect start to life as manager at Goodison Park for the former Burnley man. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4 . Roberto De Zerbi (100/1) Graham Potter’s departure hasn’t impacted Brighton with De Zerbi helping to make the Seagulls a real force in the top-flight. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales