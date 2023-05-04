Javi Gracia has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.

Despite only replacing Jesse Marsch at Elland Road in February, the Leeds United board have acted to replace Gracia with Sam Allardyce in their attempts to fight relegation back to the Championship. Allardyce becomes the third man in the Leeds dugout this season with managerial departures around the Premier League becoming a familiar sight this campaign.

In all, 11 clubs have had a change of manager this season with some, including Leeds and Chelsea, having multiple changes.

And with just four games of the season to go, managers should feel relatively secure in their current roles, however, as this season has shown, a lot can still happen in the final few weeks of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at the latest odds courtesy of Sky Bet to see which managers, if any, could be in-line for the sack before the end of the campaign.

1 . Gary O'Neil (250/1) Bournemouth have enjoyed some great results recently and have hauled themselves out of relegation danger. Their tally of 39 points should be enough to secure them Premier League football for another season.

2 . Mikel Arteta (250/1) Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta's side play great football and have been the standout team this season - although they have seen their title hopes stutter recently.

3 . Pep Guardiola (250/1) Manchester City are currently chasing down Arsenal in their hunt for yet another Premier League title.

4 . Unai Emery (250/1) Aston Villa have dragged themselves away from relegation danger and have earned themselves a real shot to compete for European places.