Premier League ‘sack race’: Newcastle, Everton and West Ham managers assessed following Leeds move - gallery
Javi Gracia has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.
Despite only replacing Jesse Marsch at Elland Road in February, the Leeds United board have acted to replace Gracia with Sam Allardyce in their attempts to fight relegation back to the Championship. Allardyce becomes the third man in the Leeds dugout this season with managerial departures around the Premier League becoming a familiar sight this campaign.
In all, 11 clubs have had a change of manager this season with some, including Leeds and Chelsea, having multiple changes.
And with just four games of the season to go, managers should feel relatively secure in their current roles, however, as this season has shown, a lot can still happen in the final few weeks of the campaign.
Here, we take a look at the latest odds courtesy of Sky Bet to see which managers, if any, could be in-line for the sack before the end of the campaign.