Antonio Conte became the latest Premier League managerial casualty last week, ending his 509 day reign as Spurs manager.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed Conte’s departure on Sunday night by mutual agreement.

The decision came after a slump in form, both domestically and in Europe, one that has dented their hopes of finishing in the top-four and thus qualifying for the Champions League.

Conte was the 11th manager to leave a Premier League club this season and with just under a third of the season to go, there could still be time for more departures.

Managers up and down the division could be sweating over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Paddy Power, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being comfortable in their current post.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, interacts with David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) The latest Premier League 'sack race'

Mikel Arteta (125/1) Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta's side play great football and have been the standout team this season.

Roberto De Zerbi (125/1) De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium and has continued his fine work with the Seagulls having a genuine shot of qualifying for European football this season.

Marco Silva (125/1) Fulham have enjoyed a stunning return to the Premier League and currently sit in 9th place in the league.