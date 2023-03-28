Premier League ‘sack race’: Newcastle, Leeds and West Ham managers assessed following Spurs decision - gallery
Antonio Conte became the latest Premier League managerial casualty last week, ending his 509 day reign as Spurs manager.
Tottenham Hotspur confirmed Conte’s departure on Sunday night by mutual agreement.
The decision came after a slump in form, both domestically and in Europe, one that has dented their hopes of finishing in the top-four and thus qualifying for the Champions League.
Conte was the 11th manager to leave a Premier League club this season and with just under a third of the season to go, there could still be time for more departures.
Managers up and down the division could be sweating over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.
Here, according to Paddy Power, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being comfortable in their current post.
