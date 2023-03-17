Premier League ‘sack race’: Newcastle, Leeds, Everton and West Ham managers assessed - photo gallery
Patrick Vieira has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.
Vieira joined Crystal Palace at the beginning of last season and guided them to a comfortable mid-table finish.
It looked like the Frenchman would repeat this feat this season, however, no wins in 11 games and a slide towards the wrong end of the table has seen the Palace board act with just 11 games of the season to go.
The crunch end of the season is approaching as managers up and down the division sweat over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.
Here, according to Paddy Power, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.
