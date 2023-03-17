Patrick Vieira has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.

Vieira joined Crystal Palace at the beginning of last season and guided them to a comfortable mid-table finish.

It looked like the Frenchman would repeat this feat this season, however, no wins in 11 games and a slide towards the wrong end of the table has seen the Palace board act with just 11 games of the season to go.

The crunch end of the season is approaching as managers up and down the division sweat over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Paddy Power, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.

1 . Patrick Vieira The latest Premier League 'sack race' after Patrick Vieira's departure as Crystal Palace manager (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

2 . Mikel Arteta (125/1) Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta's side play great football and have been the standout team this season.

3 . Erik ten Hag (125/1) After a very shaky start to life at Old Trafford, ten Hag has steadied the ship and helped guide Manchester United into 3rd place and almost guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

4 . Marco Silva (125/1) Fulham have enjoyed a stunning return to the Premier League and currently sit in 9th place in the league.