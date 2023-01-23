Premier League sack race: Newcastle & Leeds managers assessed and what Everton’s struggles mean for Sunderland’s Ellis Simms pursuit - photo gallery
The Premier League table is now beginning to take shape but one manager is facing the pressure.
Everton’s struggles at the bottom of the table mean Frank Lampard is seemingly set to be the next Premier League managerial casualty of the season.
But such is the situation at the bottom of the table, there will be plenty of managers feeling the heat as the January window approaches with managerial changes often impacting business in the transfer market.
For once at Newcastle though, the managerial situation looks calm as Eddie Howe and his team continue to lead Newcastle’s assault on the top end of the table - but what about their rivals?
Here, according to the bookies, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.
