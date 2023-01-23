The Premier League table is now beginning to take shape but one manager is facing the pressure.

Everton’s struggles at the bottom of the table mean Frank Lampard is seemingly set to be the next Premier League managerial casualty of the season.

But such is the situation at the bottom of the table, there will be plenty of managers feeling the heat as the January window approaches with managerial changes often impacting business in the transfer market.

For once at Newcastle though, the managerial situation looks calm as Eddie Howe and his team continue to lead Newcastle’s assault on the top end of the table - but what about their rivals?

Here, according to the bookies, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: all odds correct at time of writing)

1. Everton manager Frank Lampard The latest Premier League 'sack race' and what it could mean for Sunderland's pursuit of Ellis Simms (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Mikel Arteta (150/1) After a slightly underwhelming couple of years as Arsenal boss, it’s clear for all to see just how much progress the Gunners have made under Arteta. Arsenal are genuine title contenders this season and look set to go from strength to strength under the Spaniard. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

3. Pep Guardiola (100/1) Guardiola signed a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/25 season. The Citizens are aiming for their third straight title and their fifth in the last six years. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Eddie Howe (100/1) Newcastle United have been transformed from relegation candidates to title contenders and that’s all down to the work done by Howe at St James’s Park. The former Cherries man has the full backing of the Magpies fans as they continue their assault on the top of the Premier League table. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales