Premier League sack race: Newcastle United, Burnley and Man Utd men among shock contenders
International football means the Premier League has taken a backseat.
Although there is yet to be a Premier League managerial sacking this season, with a busy festive period to come, it’s likely that it is only a matter of time before the first sacking of the season will happen.
With no club yet to press the panic button, it has been an outlier of Premier League seasons which usually sees clubs up and down the division begin to worry about their league position - a worry that normally results in a manager losing their job.
And although there hasn’t been a sacking just yet, the bookies still believe that a fair few managers may be worrying about their immediate futures.
Here, we take a look at who Sky Bet believe could be the next manager to leave their post in the Premier League: