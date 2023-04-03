This weekend saw two managerial departures as Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter left their respective roles – but who could be next?

Leicester City’s slide towards the relegation zone, caused by a last minute defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday and Chelsea’s slump in mid-table meant Rodgers and Potter were axed by their employers.

There have been 12 managerial changes in the top-flight this season and there could yet be a couple more before the season comes to a close.

With less than a third of the season to go, managers up and down the division could still be sweating over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be next to leave their current post.

