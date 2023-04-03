News you can trust since 1849
Premier League ‘sack race’: Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds managers assessed after double departure - gallery

This weekend saw two managerial departures as Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter left their respective roles – but who could be next?

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

Leicester City’s slide towards the relegation zone, caused by a last minute defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday and Chelsea’s slump in mid-table meant Rodgers and Potter were axed by their employers.

There have been 12 managerial changes in the top-flight this season and there could yet be a couple more before the season comes to a close.

With less than a third of the season to go, managers up and down the division could still be sweating over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be next to leave their current post.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Brendan Rogers left his role as manager of Leicester City this weekend - who could be the next Premier League managerial casualty?

1. Premier League 'sack race'

Brendan Rogers left his role as manager of Leicester City this weekend - who could be the next Premier League managerial casualty?

Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta’s side play great football and have been the standout team this season.

2. Mikel Arteta (100/1)

Arsenal could end their 19-year wait for a Premier League title this season. Arteta's side play great football and have been the standout team this season.

Manchester City are currently chasing down Arsenal in their hunt for yet another Premier League title.

3. Pep Guardiola (100/1)

Manchester City are currently chasing down Arsenal in their hunt for yet another Premier League title.

Newcastle United have won three Premier League games in a row, with the latest coming in a comprehensive display against Manchester United to reaffirm their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Howe has the backing of the Newcastle United fans and the owners as the Magpies continue their assault on the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

4. Eddie Howe (100/1)

Newcastle United have won three Premier League games in a row, with the latest coming in a comprehensive display against Manchester United to reaffirm their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Howe has the backing of the Newcastle United fans and the owners as the Magpies continue their assault on the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

