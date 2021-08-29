Fans are back in stadiums in the Premier League, but who has the most 'affordable' season ticket? (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images).

Supporters have returned to football grounds in their masses this season, to the huge relief of everyone involved.

Newcastle have had played ¾ of their games so far this season at St James’s Park and boss Steve Bruce is happy to see the supporters back in their thousands.

Bruce, speaking after Newcastle’s friendly game against Norwich City, said:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham fans can celebrate having the 'most affordable' season ticket in the Premier League. Their cheapest season ticket is priced at £320, meaning on average, a supporter would have to work for approximately four days in order to afford it. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“First of all, it’s great to see (fans back inside St James’s Park),” said Bruce.

“I know what it means to them to go and watch the club, and how good it was to see them enjoy (the game), and especially the second half. They’ll have enjoyed it, as they’ve missed the Premier League so much.

“So it was good to see them all. Obviously, we’ll make sure next week there’ll be even more in the stadium.”

"It’s great. It’s what it’s all about. It’s what makes the club unique.”

A season-ticket at the Etihad Stadium, to see Pep Guardiola's men aim for back-to-back Premier League titles costs just £325 - approximately five days work for those living in-and-around The Etihad. (Photo by Jose Coelho - Pool/Getty Images)

Just recently, new figures have been released to show the ‘affordability’ of Premier League season tickets.

The figures, compiled by CompareBet, show the cheapest season ticket price at each club and compare that to the average weekly wage from the surrounding areas.

This then allows for an estimate how long each fan would have to work in order to afford the cheapest season ticket available from the club.

Maybe unsurprisingly, Tottenham Hotspur, at their new stadium, offer the ‘least affordable’ season tickets, but where do Newcastle United rank compared to their 20 Premier League rivals and which set of Premier League supporters benefit from the ‘most affordable’ ticket prices?

For the cheapest season ticket available at Elland Road, fans would have to pay £349 - the equivalent of five days work. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Supporters at Villa Park have to work six days in order to afford their cheapest season ticket that costs £370. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The cheapest season ticket at Turf Moor this season costs £390. (Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The local average weekly wage around Southampton is one of the lowest in this data which is reflected in the £399 charged for the cheapest season ticket at St Mary's. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Being a newly-promoted team in London hasn't made Brentford's season ticket prices too 'unaffordable' with the cheapest season ticket priced at £419. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The average Everton fan would have to work six days and part with £420 to buy the cheapest season ticket available at Goodison Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace fans would have to work for six days to afford their cheapest season ticket which is priced at £435. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Before relegation, Watford had been an established Premier League side - so it is unsurprising to see them in the middle of this list. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

In order to see Thomas Tuchel's superstars, Chelsea fans would have to work six days and pay £595 for the cheapest season ticket. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Leciester has the lowest average local wage on this list. Therefore, fans wanting to watch Brendan Rodgers' Champions League chasing Foxes will have to work for seven days and pay at least £365 for a season-ticket. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United fans are being charged at least £417 for a season ticket and would have to work for an average of seven days in order to afford it. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans are charged at least £532 for a season ticket at Old Trafford, meaning seven days at work, on average, is required for a fan to afford it. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to research, Norwich City have the least 'affordable' season tickets with the cheapest available at Carrow Road priced at £499. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images )

On average, Brighton fans have to work for eight days to afford their £545 season ticket. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Wolves have the 4th least 'affordable' season ticket in the Premier League. It costs at least £549 for one at Molineux. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ever since the move to The Emirates Stadium, ticket prices have become a major source of anger for Arsenal supporters. Currently, the cheapest season ticket is priced at £891, meaning each supporter has to work nine days in order to afford one. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

One of Liverpool's greatest assets is their fanbase, however, it seems they have to work pretty hard for their ticket. The cheapest ticket at Anfield costs £685 and will take, on average, 10 days of work to afford.(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)