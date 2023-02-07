Lingard signed a lucrative short-term contract at newly-promoted Forest following his release from Manchester United last summer but has struggled to make an impact. The 30-year-old has only started 11 Premier League games for Steve Cooper’s side this season and is yet to score or register an assist.

Despite a tough start, Forest are currently six points clear of the relegation zone having picked up the most points of any top-flight side so far in 2023.

But with Lingard’s impact on the side limited, the attacking-midfielder is now being linked with a move to Turkey. TEAMtalk have reported that Super Lig giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas are both interested in signing Lingard this week.

Jesse Lingard of Notts Forest sits on the bench before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It is claimed that Forest would be open to letting their top-earner leave. Although the transfer window in England closed last week, Turkish clubs are still able to sign players until February 8.

Lingard has previously been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United but a deal had failed to materialise. Last January, the England international agreed to join The Magpies on loan from Manchester United until the end of the 2021-22 season but the move was ultimately blocked by Man United.

"I wanted to go on loan again in January because I wasn't playing again," Lingard told the Diary of a CEO podcast. "Newcastle was on the cards in January. The deal was done - everything - but the United squad was not big enough.

"A couple of players went out on loan and when it came to me, John Murtough [Manchester United director of football] rang me and was like, 'no, you're not going on loan.' I was like, 'he's on loan. Let me go and enjoy my football. I'm not playing here so let me go on loan.

"I want to play football.' He was like, 'what do you want? Days off?' I said, 'no. I want to go play football.' They stopped the loan, obviously I was p*****."

