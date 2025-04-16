Premier League release statement on Newcastle United v Crystal Palace controversy

Getty Images

The Premier League have revealed why Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty during their clash with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United were 1-0 up at the time thanks to Jacob Murphy’s stunning early strike as he rocketed a shot from a tight angle beyond Dean Henderson. The Magpies had dominated the early stages even before Murphy’s opener, with the former Norwich City man providing a number of chances for his teammates, but they were unable to convert.

However, Palace slowly grew into the game and were given a golden opportunity to equalise when they were awarded a penalty. A long free-kick was played into the box with Nick Pope rushing a long way to try and punch the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope made contact with the ball, but also with Palace defender Chris Richards as he looked to head towards goal. Despite muted appeals from the away side and Darren England continuing play, the action was stopped for a head injury to the American international.

As he started to get to his feet, though, the big screen at St James’ Park revealed that VAR were checking the incident for a possible penalty. Minutes passed before England was instructed to take a look at the pitchside monitor in front of the East Stand where, after a long review, he pointed to the spot.

Eberechi Eze was tasked with penalty taking duties but, after a long wait, saw his tame effort saved easily by Pope with the vast majority inside St James’ Park viewing that as justice being served.

VAR release Newcastle United v Crystal Palace statement

As always, the Premier League Match Centre released a statement on the decision, explaining why a penalty was given: ‘#NEWCRY – 31’ VAR OVERTURN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty to Crystal Palace for a challenge by Pope on Richards – and deemed there was sufficient contact for a penalty and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty to Crystal Palace.’

Eze and Palace were made to pay for that miss in ruthless fashion by their hosts as they fell 2-0 behind just moments later when Marc Guehi turned the ball beyond his own goalkeeper. Harvey Barnes was the grateful individual at that time as he saw his cutback deflect off Guehi and into the Gallowgate goal.

The Eagles tried to respond to that goal but were 3-0 behind just before half-time, this time Barnes didn’t need any help in registering a goal. Sandro Tonali’s brilliant reverse pass found the former Leicester City man who, one-on-one made no mistake to power home a left-footed shot.

That three-goal margin was quickly turned into four when Fabian Schar nodded a Murphy cross into the far corner to sign off a brilliant half of football in style. An electrifying 45 minutes was brought to a close by England whose whistle ended the misery for Palace and saw Jason Tindall’s men head into the changing rooms in a brilliant position - although the referee was roundly booed by large sections of the crowd as he entered the tunnel.