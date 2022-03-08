The Magpies are yet to lose a match, are unbeaten in eight games and boast the best defensive record in the division since the turn of the year.

It’s a stark contrast to how Eddie Howe’s side ended 2021 – they were in the relegation zone and had just yet a Premier League record for the most goals conceded over a calendar year with 80.

But now we’re into March, Newcastle have conceded just four goals this year and have climbed up to 14th in the table.

They have made big strides towards Premier League survival but the hard work must continue as they sit seven points above the relegation zone heading into four consecutive away matches.

But what if the season had started on January 1, 2022?

Here are the Premier League standings based purely on matches to take place in 2022 so far…

1. Liverpool - 22 points, +17 GD Played 8, won 7, drawn 1, lost 0, goals for 21, goals against 4. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Manchester City - 19 points, +11 GD Played 8, won 6, drawn 1, lost 1, goals for 17, goals against 6. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Newcastle United - 17 points, +7 GD Played 7, won 5, drawn 2, lost 0, goals for 11, goals against 4. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales

4. Manchester United - 16 points, +3 GD Played 10, won 4, drawn 4, lost 2, goals for 15, goals against 12. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales