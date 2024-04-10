Newcastle United have endured a frustrating season so far, but they still head into the final weeks with a European spot to play for. The Magpies are currently in eighth place and just one point behind seventh-placed West Ham United with a game in hand.

Eddie Howe’s men have taken a step back from last season, albeit last term’s efforts were particularly impressive and were always going to be difficult to match up to. Amid difficulties in keeping up those levels of performances, there have been questions about Howe, but how have Newcastle performed overall since his arrival? Here we have put together a Premier League table based on all the top-flight results since Howe was appointed at St James’ Park. Take a look below.