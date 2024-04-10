Premier League table since Eddie Howe was appointed and how Newcastle United compare to Arsenal, Liverpool and rivals

A look at a Premier League table based on all the results since Eddie Howe was appointed by Newcastle United.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 10th Apr 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 18:35 BST

Newcastle United have endured a frustrating season so far, but they still head into the final weeks with a European spot to play for. The Magpies are currently in eighth place and just one point behind seventh-placed West Ham United with a game in hand.

Eddie Howe’s men have taken a step back from last season, albeit last term’s efforts were particularly impressive and were always going to be difficult to match up to. Amid difficulties in keeping up those levels of performances, there have been questions about Howe, but how have Newcastle performed overall since his arrival? Here we have put together a Premier League table based on all the top-flight results since Howe was appointed at St James’ Park. Take a look below.

Points - 51

1. 20. Southampton

Points - 51

Photo Sales
Points - 58

2. 19. Leeds United

Points - 58

Photo Sales
Points - 67

3. 18. Nottingham Forest

Points - 67

Photo Sales
Points - 71

4. 17. Leicester City

Points - 71

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweMagpiesWest Ham UnitedPremier League