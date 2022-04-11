The Magpies were in the bottom three and firmly in a relegation battle at the start of the year. But the January arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett have helped lift Eddie Howe’s side 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining.
Newcastle spent more money on players than any other side in the division during January but it seems to have been a smart investment as they are looking increasingly likely to become the first Premier League side to survive after failing to win any of their opening 14 matches of the campaign.
But just how stark has Newcastle’s turn in form been since January deadline day. We have looked at all Premier League results from February 1 to April 10 to put together a Premier League table based only on results to take place since the window slammed shut...