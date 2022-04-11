Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after their side's first goal scored by Chris Wood of Newcastle United (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Premier League table since transfer deadline day: Newcastle United signing boost revealed as Leeds, Everton and Manchester United struggle

Newcastle United have managed to steer their way to relative safety in the Premier League following a strong January transfer window.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:10 pm

The Magpies were in the bottom three and firmly in a relegation battle at the start of the year. But the January arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett have helped lift Eddie Howe’s side 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

Newcastle spent more money on players than any other side in the division during January but it seems to have been a smart investment as they are looking increasingly likely to become the first Premier League side to survive after failing to win any of their opening 14 matches of the campaign.

But just how stark has Newcastle’s turn in form been since January deadline day. We have looked at all Premier League results from February 1 to April 10 to put together a Premier League table based only on results to take place since the window slammed shut...

1. Liverpool - 25 points, +18 GD

Played 9, won 8, drawn 1, lost 0.

2. Tottenham - 21 points, +17 GD

Played 11, won 7, drawn 0, lost 4.

3. Newcastle United - 19 points, +2 GD

Played 10, won 6, drawn 1, lost 3.

4. Arsenal - 18 points, +1 GD

Played 9, won 6, drawn 0, lost 3.

