Newcastle United took their turn to have a weekend off over the past weekend, and it's a break Eddie Howe and his men could do with after a disappointing start to the season. Newcastle need to find some answers after a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Magpies are currently 10th in the Premier League, but where would they be without VAR? The technology has been controversial since its introduction, but how different would the table look if it didn't exist? We have calculated the latest without VAR table below by taking all game-defining VAR decisions that led to goals and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch. Take a look below to see where Newcastle rank.