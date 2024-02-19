Newcastle United are still battling away as they look to land a European spot of some sort this season. The Magpies haven't been able to match the standards they set last season, but they remain in with a chance of landing more European football, even if it is not likely to be of the Champions League variety.

Eddie Howe's men are currently in eighth place, but where would they be without VAR? We have put together the latest Premier League without VAR table, which is calculated by taking all of the result-defining decisions that were made or overturned by VAR and going with the decision on the pitch. Take a look at the alternative table below.