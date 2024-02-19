News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Premier League table without VAR: How Newcastle United compare to Arsenal, Man Utd and rivals

A look at the Premier League table without VAR to see where Newcastle United and their rivals rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 18:05 GMT

Newcastle United are still battling away as they look to land a European spot of some sort this season. The Magpies haven't been able to match the standards they set last season, but they remain in with a chance of landing more European football, even if it is not likely to be of the Champions League variety.

Eddie Howe's men are currently in eighth place, but where would they be without VAR? We have put together the latest Premier League without VAR table, which is calculated by taking all of the result-defining decisions that were made or overturned by VAR and going with the decision on the pitch. Take a look at the alternative table below.

Points Without VAR: 12. Difference: -1.

1. 20. Sheffield United

Points Without VAR: 12. Difference: -1.

Photo Sales
Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: +2.

2. 19. Burnley

Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: +2.

Photo Sales
Points Without VAR: 19* (*10-point deduction). Difference: 0.

3. 18. Everton

Points Without VAR: 19* (*10-point deduction). Difference: 0.

Photo Sales
Points Without VAR: 21. Difference: +1.

4. 17. Luton Town

Points Without VAR: 21. Difference: +1.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Champions LeagueEddie HowePremier League