The use of VAR has been a much delibarated topic already this season with severan controversial calls being made.

Newcastle United found themselves on the receiving end of one of the biggest VAR blunders of the season as they had a goal ruled out against Crystal Palace for an alleged foul.

Yet in United’s very next game they benefited from a VAR call as they were awarded a penalty which allowed Alexander Isak to find an equaliser against AFC Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side have also been helped by VAR against Manchester City with the awarding of a Miguel Almiron goal and the overturn of a Kieran Trippier red card.

Their match at Wolverhampton Wanderers also saw a second goal for the hosts disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

The consistency of the system’s application and the decisions to come from it has made supporters up and down the country frustrated.

But what if VAR wasn’t in place this season? How would the table look? Using data from ESPN and photos from key VAR incidents so far this season, we’ve put together a Premier League table based on how things would look if the referee’s decision was final without any VAR interference.

1. Arsenal - 21 points (same position) +3 points better off without VAR. Photo Sales

2. Tottenham Hotspur - 19 points (up one position) +2 points better off without VAR. Photo Sales

3. Manchester City - 17 points (down one position) Same points without VAR. Photo Sales

4. Brighton - 13 points (same position) Same points without VAR. Photo Sales