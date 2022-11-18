Premier League table without VAR: The impact of controversial Newcastle United, Leeds & West Ham incidents

Newcastle United found themselves on the receiving end of one of the biggest VAR blunders of the season as they had a goal ruled out against Crystal Palace for an alleged foul.

Yet in United’s very next game they benefited from a VAR call as they were awarded a penalty which allowed Alexander Isak to find an equaliser against AFC Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side have also been helped by VAR against Manchester City with the awarding of a Miguel Almiron goal and the overturn of a Kieran Trippier red card.

Their match at Wolverhampton Wanderers also saw a second goal for the hosts disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Newcastle also benefitted at Fulham with Nathaniel Chalobah’s yellow card upgraded to a red following a VAR check. Brentford also had an early goal ruled out for offside at St James’s Park following a check after it was initially given.

But the consistency of the system’s application and the decisions to come from it has made supporters up and down the country frustrated.

So what if VAR wasn’t in place this season? How would the table look? Using data from Sun Sport and photos from key VAR incidents so far this season, we’ve put together a Premier League table based on how things would look if the referee’s decision was final without any VAR interference.

1. Manchester City - 35 points (up one position) +3 points better off without VAR.

2. Arsenal - 35 points (down one position) -2 points worse off without VAR.

3. Tottenham Hotspur - 31 points (up one position) +2 points better off without VAR.

4. Newcastle United - 29 points (down one position) -1 point worse off without VAR.