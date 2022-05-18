Where would Newcastle United stand in the Premier League alongside the likes of Everton, Leeds United and Aston Villa had VAR not been used this season?

Video assistant referees have been the subject of much scrutiny following their introduction to Premier League football at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Newcastle United and many of their Premier League rivals have been the victims of many contentious decisions this season as a result of VAR. But at the same time, they have also benefitted.

Goals, penalties and red card are all subject to VAR with a total of 115 incidents leading to an intervention from Stockley Park so far in the Premier League this season.

Historically, VAR hasn’t been particularly kind to Newcastle as they did have a single decision against them overturned during its first season in the Premier League. Meaning every penalty, red card or goal they conceded that campaign stood.

The current campaign started with several controversial VAR decisions concerning Newcastle. On the opening day, West Ham United had a ruled out goal overturned and in the very next game VAR awarded Aston Villa a penalty and overturned a Newcastle penalty for offside.

A week later, The Magpies were denied their first win of the season as VAR awarded Southampton a stoppage time penalty as James Ward-Prowse equalised.

But what if things were like what they were before the 2019-20 season, when the referees decision was final?

Using ESPN information, we have looked at every Premier League result this season and determined how many would have been affected had VAR not been in use.

We’ve then put together a hypothetical Premier League table based on what the results would have been had VAR not overturned any refereeing decisions.

Every Premier League club has been ranked based on their points total and how it compares to their actual points total and league position in the Premier League as of Wednesday, May 18.

1. Manchester City - 90 points (same position) Actual position: 1st | Actual points: 89 (-1)

2. Liverpool - 86 points (same position) Actual position: 2nd | Actual points: 86

3. Chelsea - 70 points (same position) Actual position: 3rd | Actual points: 70

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 66 points (same position) Actual position: 4th | Actual points: 68 (-2)