News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Premier League table without VAR: Where Newcastle United, Arsenal, Everton & Co would sit - gallery

Newcastle United have been involved in their share of controversial VAR drama this season.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Newcastle United’s trip to Molineux last weekend saw them awarded a controversial penalty - one that Callum Wilson would convert to give them the lead in a hotly-contested game.

Although the call went in their favour on that occasion, the Magpies, much like most other Premier League sides, can feel aggrieved by other decisions that have gone against them this season - leaving fans to speculate where they might be in the table had the technology not been available.

Here, we take a look at what the Premier League table would reportedly look like without VAR and see where Newcastle United would currently sit if the technology wasn’t a part of the Premier League:

Points without VAR = 1 — Position = 20th — Points difference = 0

1. Sheffield United

Points without VAR = 1 — Position = 20th — Points difference = 0

Photo Sales
Points without VAR = 5 — Position = 19th — Points difference = 0

2. Luton Town

Points without VAR = 5 — Position = 19th — Points difference = 0

Photo Sales
Points without VAR = 6 — Position = 18th — Points difference = 0

3. Bournemouth

Points without VAR = 6 — Position = 18th — Points difference = 0

Photo Sales
Points without VAR = 7 — Position = 17th — Points difference = +3

4. Burnley

Points without VAR = 7 — Position = 17th — Points difference = +3

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueArsenalMolineux