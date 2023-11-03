Newcastle United’s trip to Molineux last weekend saw them awarded a controversial penalty - one that Callum Wilson would convert to give them the lead in a hotly-contested game.

Although the call went in their favour on that occasion, the Magpies, much like most other Premier League sides, can feel aggrieved by other decisions that have gone against them this season - leaving fans to speculate where they might be in the table had the technology not been available.