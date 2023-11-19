A look at how the Premier League table might look without VAR for Newcastle United and their top-flight rivals

Newcastle United are on a welcome break from action as the international fixtures take centre stage. The Magpies are facing a number of injury concerns but the international break gives Eddie Howe's injured stars more time to recover ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea later this month.

The Magpies have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two outings as they were beaten at Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund. However, before those losses they recorded two fine wins as they beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup before a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League. That fixture was a contentious one as VAR checked three incidents before confirming Anthony Gordon's winning second-half goal, which had already been awarded on the field.