Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are closing in on a return to action as they look to maintain their strong run of form when Crystal Palace visit St James’ Park on Saturdat afternoon.

After a stuttering start, Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. The Magpies have knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup and recorded a famous 4-1 win over PSG in recent weeks and drew 2-2 at West Ham United in their final game before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been plenty of VAR controversy in the Premier League so far this season but not so much involving Newcastle. The Magpies have seen Stockley Park intervene once in a league fixture this term when they had a penalty cancelled against Brentford when it was ruled there was no handball by Bryan Mbeumo. Howe's side won the game 1-0.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the involvements from VAR this campaign we have looked at how the early table might look without the use of the technology. Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...

Premier League table without VAR

20th: Sheffield United - Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

19th: Bournemouth - Points without VAR: 3. Difference: 0.

18th: Luton Town - Points without VAR: 4. Difference: 0.

17th: Burnley - Points without VAR: 6. Difference: +2.

16th: Brentford - Points without VAR: 6. Difference: -1.

15th: Everton - Points without VAR: 7. Difference: 0.

14th: Wolves - Points without VAR: 8. Difference: 0.

13th: Nottingham Forest - Points without VAR: 8. Difference: -1

12th: Fulham - Points without VAR: 11. Difference: 0

11th: Chelsea - Points without VAR: 11. Difference: 0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10th: Crystal Palace - Points without VAR: 12. Difference: 0.

9th: Man United - Points without VAR: 13 . Difference: +1.

8th: Newcastle United - Points without VAR: 13. Difference: 0.

7th: West Ham - Points without VAR: 14. Difference: 0.

6th: Brighton - Points without VAR: 14. Difference: -2

5th: Aston Villa - Points without VAR: 16. Difference: 0

4th: Liverpool - Points without VAR: 18. Difference: +1.

3rd: Man City - Points without VAR: 18. Difference: 0.

2nd: Arsenal - Points without VAR: 19. Difference: -1