Newcastle United will be fighting on an extra front next season after securing Champions League football

Newcastle United are preparing for their first taste of Champions League football since 2002-03 after securing a top-four finish in their first full season under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies picked up an impressive 71 points to finish four points ahead of Liverpool in fifth while taking advantage of poor seasons for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, as the London clubs both failed to qualify for any form of European football.

Of the four English clubs to compete in the elite of European football during the 2022-23 campaign, Manchester City are the only side to retain a spot for 2023-24 after winning the Premier League.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle have all qualified for the tournament next season but which sides are likely to finish in the top four next term?

Using the latest bookmakers odds, here is where the Magpies are tipped to finish the season based on their chances of making the top four.

