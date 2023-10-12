Newcastle United enjoyed a strong run in the Premier League last season, earning Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years. They edged out European heavyweights Liverpool for a top four finish, nestling into the final spot in the top bracket, behind Manchester United , Arsenal , and Manchester City .

Heading into international break, the Magpies are eighth in the table on 13 points, and their closest rivals around them right now include United, West Ham and Brighton. The competition is heating up but who will make up the top four at the end of the season? Bookmakers have released their latest odds and compared Newcastle’s chances to the rest of the league.