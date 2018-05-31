Premier League transfer latest: Newcastle eye Arsenal target | Manchester City close to deal | Chelsea, Liverpool in news

There's been a hive of transfer activity in the Premier League already - but the back pages suggest plenty more deals could be completed soon.

Newcastle United have made their first capture of the summer - landing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal - but look to have been beaten to another signing by a Premier League rival.

Here's the transfer rumours doing the rounds in the top flight today:

Newcastle United and Arsenal look set to miss out on the signing of Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks. The 25-year-old was identified as a target for Rafa Benitez after a fine season in the Championship, but now looks set to sign for West Ham (Daily Mail)

One player who could be leaving West Ham, though, is Marko Arnautovic with Manchester United rumoured to be interested in the Austrian attacker (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are keen to seal a big deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after the 29-year-old announced he wanted to leave the German giants (Mirror)

Joe Hart could be offered a lifeline by Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon who are in the market for a new goalkeeper (Star)

Liverpool have made an offer of over £52m in an attempt to land Lyon forward Nabil Fekir (Le Parisien)

Midfielder Jorginho is set to join Manchester City from Napoli after agreeing a five-year deal (La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Wilfried Zaha will be offered a new contract at Crystal Palace to ward off interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Chelsea (Guardian)

Relegated Stoke City have valued England goalkeeper Jack Butland at £30m as Leicester and Wolves chase his signature (Sun)