Eddie Howe’s side have made numerous key additions to their squad this summer and are still looking to be active in the market right up to deadline day.

The clock is ticking for the Magpies to complete the rest of their transfer business before the window shuts on Thursday.

Here, we take you through all the key details ahead of the last week of the 2022 summer transfer window:

Premier League clubs have until 11pm on Thursday, September 1 to conclude all their transfer business (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

When does the summer transfer window close for Newcastle & Co?

The summer transfer window in England closes at 11pm on Thursday, September 1. This is in line with most of European football’s major leagues.

Can clubs do transfer business after the deadline?

Transfer deals can be completed after the deadline has passed, however, this can only occur if the relevant ‘deal sheets’ are submitted in time.

If a ‘deal sheet’ is submitted before the 11pm cut-off, then clubs are granted an additional two hours to complete a deal.

How long has the summer transfer window been open?

The 2022 summer transfer window has been open since Friday, June 10.

Newcastle completed their first three transfers, bringing in Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman, within the first month of the window opening.

When does the winter transfer window open?

The next opportunity clubs will have to strengthen their squad is in January. The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Who has been the biggest Premier League spenders?

Chelsea currently have the biggest transfer outlay, spending £180m.