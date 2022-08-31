Premier League transfer window deadline: When do Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton & Co have to complete business?
A busy summer transfer window on Tyneside is drawing to a close.
Eddie Howe’s side have made numerous key additions to their squad this summer and are still looking to be active in the market right up to deadline day.
The clock is ticking for the Magpies to complete the rest of their transfer business before the window shuts on Thursday.
Here, we take you through all the key details ahead of the last week of the 2022 summer transfer window:
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United ‘hijack’ Everton deal for Wolves star, Toon ‘join race’ for Arsenal outcast
-
2
Eddie Howe 'sad' at imminent Newcastle United transfer but confirms player ‘will stay’
-
3
Alexander Isak Newcastle United work permit explained: Why the delay and can he play Liverpool?
-
4
Newcastle United chasing Arsenal midfielder and Everton target as winger secures loan move
-
5
Callum Wilson issues injury update at Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool
When does the summer transfer window close for Newcastle & Co?
The summer transfer window in England closes at 11pm on Thursday, September 1. This is in line with most of European football’s major leagues.
Can clubs do transfer business after the deadline?
Transfer deals can be completed after the deadline has passed, however, this can only occur if the relevant ‘deal sheets’ are submitted in time.
If a ‘deal sheet’ is submitted before the 11pm cut-off, then clubs are granted an additional two hours to complete a deal.
How long has the summer transfer window been open?
The 2022 summer transfer window has been open since Friday, June 10.
Newcastle completed their first three transfers, bringing in Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman, within the first month of the window opening.
When does the winter transfer window open?
The next opportunity clubs will have to strengthen their squad is in January. The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Who has been the biggest Premier League spenders?
Chelsea currently have the biggest transfer outlay, spending £180m.
Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Manchester City have all spent over £100m.