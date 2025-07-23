Newcastle United v Arsenal: The Premier League clash between Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta’s sides has been moved for TV coverage.

The Premier League have revealed their latest selection of TV picks - two weeks after missing their own self imposed deadline. The latest round of broadcast selections include all of September’s Premier League matches, with August’s TV picks having been made earlier this month.

Newcastle United’s first three matches of the season, against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Leeds United, will all be shown on TV in the United Kingdom. There will then be an international break on the weekend of September 6 and 7 before they return to action at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 13 September.

That clash against Wolves has not been picked for TV coverage and will remain a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 13 September. As will their trip to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium a week later.

Eddie Howe has yet to win a game on the south coast against his former side as Newcastle United manager. He will get his next opportunity to break that streak on Saturday 20 September when the Magpies make the long journey to Dorset.

Newcastle will be back on TV eight days later, though, when they face Arsenal at St James’ Park. The Magpies take on Mikel Arteta’s side on the final weekend of September and have seen that match pushed back by a day to accommodate broadcast selections.

They will now face Arsenal on Sunday 28 September and kick-off at 4:30pm. The match will be shown on Sky Sports.

Newcastle United fixture schedule

Aston Villa (a) = Saturday 16 August (12:30pm kick-off)

Liverpool (h) = Monday 25 August (8pm kick-off)

Leeds United (a) = Saturday 30 August (5:30pm kick-off)

Wolves (h) = Saturday 13 September (3pm kick-off)

AFC Bournemouth (a) = Saturday 20 September (3pm kick-off)

Arsenal (h) = Sunday 28 September (4:30pm kick-off)

There, of course, will be Carabao Cup and Champions League games to play in between those dates. Newcastle United begin the defence of their Carabao Cup trophy in Round Three and will be a seeded team in that draw.

Because of the scheduling and seeing system, the Magpies’ first Carabao Cup match will take place on the w/c 22 September. That will take place between their Premier League games against Bournemouth and Arsenal.

The draw for the Champions League league stage will take place on Thursday 28 August. The first league stage match will take place between 16 and 18 September whilst the second league stage match takes place on Tuesday 30 September and Wednesday 1 October.

The next set of Premier League TV selections will cover the month of October and are anticipated by Wednesday 20 August. However, the league has twice missed these deadlines already this season.

The games affected in the next round of TV picks will be Newcastle United’s home games against Nottingham Forest and Fulham as well as their trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion.