Newcastle United v West Ham VAR decision | AFP via Getty Images

West Ham v Newcastle United: VAR have explained the reasons behind their controversial overturn of a Jarrod Bowen penalty claim.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League have released the official reasons for overturning West Ham’s first-half penalty against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United were 1-0 up at the time courtesy of Jacob Murphy’s early opener. The Hammers were inches away from having taken the lead just moments before Murphy’s strike hit the back of the net, only for Jarrod Bowen’s effort from the edge of the penalty area to come off the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took advantage of that slice of luck almost immediately as they raced the length of the pitch to get themselves ahead in this game and their noses in front in an away Premier League game for the first time this season.

Murphy’s effort from the edge of the box ushered in delirium in the away section of the London Stadium, whilst the home fans lamented yet another goal being conceded by their side. The hosts, though, were on their feet when referee Rob Jones pointed to the penalty spot after a foul by Malick Thiaw.

The German, who was one of five players to keep their starting spot in Eddie Howe’s team from their win over Spurs in midweek, was adjudged to have fouled Bowen in the penalty box.

Premier League reveal official VAR explanation

However, replays of the incident showed that Thiaw had got a slight touch on the ball before catching Bowen. After a long review by the technology, Jones was sent to the pitchside monitor to check the footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The Merseyside based referee then overturned his initial decision. Explaining to the crowd his reasoning, Jones said over the PA system: “After review, Newcastle 12 clearly touches the ball before subsequent contact with West Ham 20. My final decision therefore is no penalty and a drop ball to the goalkeeper.”’

Unsurprisingly, Jones’ announcement was greeted by a wave of cheers from the travelling fans, whilst the vast majority inside London Stadium booed the announcement.

On the decision, the Premier League Match Centre posted on X: ‘ #WHUNEW – 11’ VAR OVERTURN After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to West Ham. Referee announcement: “After review, Newcastle 12 clearly touches the ball before subsequent contact with West Ham 20. My final decision therefore is no penalty and a drop ball to the goalkeeper.”’

West Ham haven’t won a game at home since February. Newcastle United, meanwhile, were victorious here in March just days before they returned to London to defeat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies began the day having won three games in a row in all competitions and with hopes of creeping into the top ten of the Premier League table by close of play. To do that, they must win by two goals or more in the capital.