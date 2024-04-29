Newcastle United gave themselves a huge boost in their top six race with a resounding win over Sheffield United on Saturday. The Magpies remain seventh in the Premier League , one point behind Manchester United , but where would they be without VAR?

Eddie Howe’s men still have a chance of securing Europa League football, albeit they need to catch Man United and hope Manchester City defeat the Red Devils in the FA Cup final. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest Premier League without VAR table. We calculate the table by taking all of the game-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch. Take a look below.