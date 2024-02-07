News you can trust since 1849
Premier League without VAR table: How Newcastle compare to Man Utd, West Ham, Tottenham and rivals - gallery

A look at the Premier League table without VAR to see where Newcastle United would be without the technology.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 17:21 GMT

Newcastle United are pushing to get back into the thick of the European race having struggled for consistency so far this season. The Magpies are within three points of the last traditional European spot, seventh place, although eighth may be enough this season depending on England's performance in Europe as a collective.

But how would the Premier League look if VAR did not exist? We have calculated the latest table by taking any decisions that led to goals that were awarded by VAR and going with the decision made by the on-field referee. Take a look below to see where Newcastle rank in the alternative table.

1. Sheffield United

Points Without VAR: 9. Difference: -1.

2. Burnley

Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: +2.

3. Everton

Points Without VAR: 19* (*10-point deduction). Difference: 0.

4. Nottingham Forest

Points Without VAR: 20. Difference: -1.

