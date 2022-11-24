Premier League’s richest owners: Newcastle United wealth compared to ‘for sale’ Manchester United & Liverpool

Since Newcastle’s £305million takeover, Chelsea have been sold while Liverpool and Manchester United have recently been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect. The Magpies have been competitive in the transfer market with over £200million spent in 2022 and that has reflected on their competitive nature in the Premier League as they sit third in the table during the World Cup break.

But with Man United and Liverpool currently seeking investors, how does each Premier League owner’s wealth compare to each other? AFC Bournemouth are also on a verge of a takeover themselves with American businessman Bill Foley looking to purchase the club from Maxim Demin.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest...

20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million

19th: AFC Bournemouth - Maxim Demin Reported net worth: £83 million

18th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million

17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion