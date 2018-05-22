'Proud' Owen Bailey reacts to Newcastle's Hong Kong trophy win

Owen Bailey told of his "pride" after captaining Newcastle United's Under-23s to the HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens title.

Callum Roberts netted a late winner to give the club a 1-0 win over Rangers in a dramatic final in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The 21-year-old's strike gave Newcastle, coached by Ben Dawson, a sudden death win, with the game having gone to an extra period.

"I couldn't be prouder of the lads," said defender Bailey. "We gave it everything. We didn't get as many wins as we'd like, but I was just proud of the boys.

"I was proud of the boys once again. We knew the ability all the boys had. We knew that we had a good shape.

"Ben's set us up and drilled us, so we knew what we were coming into. I didn't expect to come away with a trophy, but we know that we had a chance. I'm just so proud. We'll get a good rest and look forawrd to next season."

Newcastle's players celebrate their win (Pic: HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens)

Victor Fernandez, 20, was named the player of the tournament for his displays in Happy Valley.

Newcastle had beaten Kashima Antlers and Leicester City in the knockout stages to book a place in the final.

United had last won the tournament in 2012.