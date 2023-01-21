News you can trust since 1849
£10m Rafa Benitez Newcastle United signing ends 50-game goal drought with 145th career goal

Dwight Gayle has scored his first competitive goal since leaving Newcastle United last summer.

By Dominic Scurr
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 5:48pm

The 33-year-old striker scored Stoke City’s fourth goal in a 4-0 Championship win over Reading on Saturday afternoon as Josh Laurent’s strike deflected in off the former Newcastle man. It ended a run of 50 games without a goal for Gayle.

After joining Stoke on a free transfer from Newcastle at the start of the season, Gayle had played 22 competitive games without finding the net. He had failed to score in each of his last 28 matches for the Magpies.

Dwight Gayle of Stoke City applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hartlepool United and Stoke City at Suit Direct Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
His last goal for Newcastle came in a 2-1 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion at St James’s Park in December 2020. But prior to joining Stoke, Gayle boasted a fairly prolific record in the Championship with 23 goals in 32 matches while at Newcastle during the 2016-17 campaign and 24 goals in 41 matches at West Brom on loan during the 2018-19 season.

