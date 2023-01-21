The 33-year-old striker scored Stoke City’s fourth goal in a 4-0 Championship win over Reading on Saturday afternoon as Josh Laurent’s strike deflected in off the former Newcastle man. It ended a run of 50 games without a goal for Gayle.

After joining Stoke on a free transfer from Newcastle at the start of the season, Gayle had played 22 competitive games without finding the net. He had failed to score in each of his last 28 matches for the Magpies.

Dwight Gayle of Stoke City applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hartlepool United and Stoke City at Suit Direct Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)