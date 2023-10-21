Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak was a doubt for the match after picking up a knock against West Ham United before the international break which forced him to withdraw from the Sweden squad. Eddie Howe said the 24-year-old hasn’t trained ahead of the match with a late call expected.

There were also question marks surrounding Sandro Tonali’s potential involvement after an investigation probe into alleged illegal betting which could see the player handed a lengthy ban from football if found guilty. But while the investigation is ongoing the midfielder is eligible to play for Newcastle.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Isak and Tonali were spotted arriving at St James’ Park ahead of the match against Palace, suggesting their involvement in the matchday squad. It’s understood both players are likely to start on the bench with Callum Wilson expected to lead the line and Joelinton returning to the starting line-up in Tonali’s place following a hamstring injury.

Joelinton arrives at St James’ Park.

Ahead of the match, Howe was asked dozens of questions about Tonali and the controversy surrounding the £52million summer signing from AC Milan.

The Magpies boss said: “He’s very much with us. He trained twice this week with us and he’s very much available for selection.

“Like I do with all the players, I analyse their training performances, how they feel and Sandro has trained well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks where he’s dealt with a lot. From what I can see, I see him for a few hours a day, he’s handling himself really well and dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly.