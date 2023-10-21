£115m Newcastle United duo spotted at St James’ Park ahead of Crystal Palace as Eddie Howe makes call
Some key Newcastle United players have arrived at St James’ Park ahead of Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace (3pm kick-off).
Alexander Isak was a doubt for the match after picking up a knock against West Ham United before the international break which forced him to withdraw from the Sweden squad. Eddie Howe said the 24-year-old hasn’t trained ahead of the match with a late call expected.
There were also question marks surrounding Sandro Tonali’s potential involvement after an investigation probe into alleged illegal betting which could see the player handed a lengthy ban from football if found guilty. But while the investigation is ongoing the midfielder is eligible to play for Newcastle.
Both Isak and Tonali were spotted arriving at St James’ Park ahead of the match against Palace, suggesting their involvement in the matchday squad. It’s understood both players are likely to start on the bench with Callum Wilson expected to lead the line and Joelinton returning to the starting line-up in Tonali’s place following a hamstring injury.
Ahead of the match, Howe was asked dozens of questions about Tonali and the controversy surrounding the £52million summer signing from AC Milan.
The Magpies boss said: “He’s very much with us. He trained twice this week with us and he’s very much available for selection.
“Like I do with all the players, I analyse their training performances, how they feel and Sandro has trained well.
“He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks where he’s dealt with a lot. From what I can see, I see him for a few hours a day, he’s handling himself really well and dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly.
“Underneath that, I’m sure there’s a lot going on and I’ll have to make a call but I have to bring it back to football and what he’s delivering on the training pitch and try and make the best decision for the team.”