£117m Newcastle United quartet return v Crystal Palace as Sandro Tonali & Alexander Isak calls made
Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Crystal Palace has been confirmed with four changes made by Eddie Howe.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joelinton has returned from injury and Anthony Gordon is back from suspension and straight into the starting line-up against Palace. Callum Wilson has been handed his third start of the season in place of Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy is handed his first Premier League start of the season with Miguel Almiron dropping to the bench.
Gordon replaces Elliot Anderson in the starting line-up while Joelinton is in for Sandro Tonali, who remains part of the matchday squad despite an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal betting.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson