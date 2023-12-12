Newcastle United v AC Milan: Eddie Howe's side have been in training ahead of the Champions League decider.

Newcastle United are preparing for Wednesday's night's final Champions League group stage match against AC Milan at St James' Park (8pm kick-off).

On Tuesday morning, broadcast cameras and photographers were welcomed to Newcastle's Darsley Park training ground to watch a 15-minute snippet of the pre-match training session. The cameras captured the players training and revealed those who missed the session ahead of the Milan match.

Newcastle go into the game on the back of two heavy defeats in the Premier League but knowing a win could be enough to see them progress to the last-16 of the Champions League. United drew 1-1 at Paris Saint-Germain last time out in the competition following a controversial 98th minute penalty scored by Kylian Mbappe to equalise for the French champions.

The draw in Paris means Newcastle must win and PSG drop points at Borussia Dortmund in order for Howe's side to progress. A draw against Milan for The Magpies would be enough to secure Europa League football.

Newcastle head into the match amid a serious injury crisis which is likely to see at least 13 players ruled out for Wednesday's match. Some players are close to returning with United boosted by Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson returning on the bench at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Wilson has been spotted back in training for the first time since his hamstring injury suffered last month while Longstaff was not pictured after Sunday's match. Anthony Gordon was a surprise absentee from the training session while Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and Dan Burn were also missing despite closing in on returns from injury.

Looking at the Tuesday morning training session, here are the players who were spotted and who weren't captured by the cameras in the 15-minute preview they were given.

1 . Nick Pope - not pictured Nick Pope has been sidelined with a dislocated shoulder. Photo Sales

2 . Martin Dubravka - not pictured Has started the last two matches but was missing from training on Tuesday. Photo Sales