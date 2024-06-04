£12m Newcastle United transfer decision to be made 'as soon as possible' amid Man Utd & Liverpool interest
Newcastle United are scouting 18-year-old Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to reports from Germany.
Ouedraogo made 17 appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga 2 during the 2023-24 campaign, registering three goals and two assists. His performances attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Premier League clubs.
According to Sky Germany, Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Ouedraogo along with the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool. The player’s father, Alassane Ouedraogo has claimed that several offers have been received but nothing has been agreed yet with the youngster valued at around £12million.
“The financial aspect isn’t crucial, but primarily the idea and trust of the future coach and those responsible,” he said. “We continue to work together with Schalke to find a great solution for the club and for Assan. I can assure you of that.
“We haven’t yet made a commitment to any club. What we can confirm is that we have received a number of written offers. Not just from Bayern. Many clubs, especially from the Premier League, have dealt very intensively with Assan.
“There are teams from England who would like to sign Assan directly for their professional team in the summer. We will make the right decision as soon as possible.”
Newcastle are already set to sign one promising teenager this summer with Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea set to become permanent. The Magpies are also looking to finalise a free transfer for Lloyd Kelly, whose contract at AFC Bournemouth is set to expire.
