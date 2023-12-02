Newcastle United have named an unchanged line-up for the third consecutive match as they host Manchester United at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side will be hoping to bounce back from late Champions League heartbreak at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night as they conceded a controversial 98th minute penalty to draw 1-1. The Magpies were without 14 first-team players for the match at Parc des Princes but now have Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie back on the bench.

On the pitch, Nick Pope remains in goal with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento. Lewis Miley keeps his place in The Magpies' midfield for his fourth consecutive start with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton also part of the midfield three.

Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon will be either side of Alexander Isak in attack. On the bench Lewis Hall is also back after missing the 4-1 win over Chelsea last time out in the Premier League with Tino Livramento keeping his place at left-back. Goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius are on the bench along with youngsters Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy and Ben Parkinson named.

Here is the confirmed Newcastle United line-up to face Manchester United...

GK: Nick Pope Pope was sensational in Paris, pulling off a couple of vital saves to keep his side ahead. A fifth clean sheet in six league home games is in the offing this weekend.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has been sensational throughout the campaign and was unfortunate not to score his first goal of the season when his free-kick smashed the crossbar against Chelsea last weekend.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles did score his first goal of the season last weekend and was brilliant in midweek against PSG.