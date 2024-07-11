Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway in a little over five weeks time when they welcome Southampton to St James’ Park. The Magpies, who will jet-off to Japan at the end of the month for a pre-season training camp, have returned to pre-season training on Tyneside as they begin preparations for the new campaign.

Those not on international duty at Euro 2024 or at the Copa America this summer have begun to return to the north east to prepare for the new season. New signings Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos were all pictured in the gym whilst Joe Willock, who ended the campaign sidelined through injury, was also pictured back on Tyneside.

As international tournaments now come to a close, all attention will return to domestic matters with focus firmly on that opening day game against the Saints. Here, we take a look at the current fit and available options available to Howe to see what is his current strongest starting XI.

1 . Nick Pope Despite the signing of two new goalkeepers this summer, Pope will be Newcastle United’s number one next season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento This is probably the hardest position on the pitch to pick but, on current form, it cannot be denied that Livramento has been playing better than Kieran Trippier in recent times. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar was one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers last season and will be someone Howe relies on again next season. It will take a lot for him to be displaced in the heart of defence. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales