£30m duo omitted from Newcastle United official Premier League squad list

Newcastle United are set to confirm their Premier League squad for the final four months of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Premier League squads must be submitted by all clubs following the conclusion of both the summer and winter transfer windows. During the transfer windows, clubs are able to play any contracted player without being limited to the Premier League’s 25-man squad rules.

What are 25-man Premier League squad lists?

Following the summer and winter transfer windows, Premier League clubs are required to submit a list of 25 senior players who are eligible to feature in league matches. Senior players not included in a club’s squad list will not be able to play Premier League matches.

Each 2024-25 Premier League squad must include 25 players born before January 1, 2003. At least eight players in the 25-man squad must be ‘homegrown’.

Players born on or after January 1, 2003 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play. This rule will benefit Newcastle given the number of youngsters head coach Eddie Howe has had to turn to amid an injury crisis.

Players not included in Newcastle United’s squad

No senior players still at Newcastle are expected to miss out on Newcastle’s 25-man squad which will be bolstered by a number of players under the age of 21. The departures of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly reduces Newcastle’s squad to just 23 senior players.

Jamal Lewis has been recalled from his loan spell at Sao Paulo due to injury but is not currently part of the squad. The left-back is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season.

Newcastle players that Premier League rules state do not need to be included in Newcastle's 25-man squad due to their age are Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall. Any of Newcastle’s under-21s are also eligible to represent the first team without being named in the squad due to their age.

Ben Parkinson (19) and Trevan Sanusi (17) have both featured in competitive first team matches over the past two seasons without having to be named in Newcastle’s squad list due to their age.

What is a homegrown player?

A homegrown player is a player born in England or any player registered to an English FA affiliated club for three years before the age of 21.

Newcastle United expected 23-man Premier League squad

Goalkeepers

1. Martin Dubravka

19. Odysseas Vlachodimos

22. Nick Pope (HG)

26. John Ruddy (HG)

29. Mark Gillespie (HG)

Defenders

2. Kieran Trippier (HG)

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

13. Matt Targett (HG)

17. Emil Krafth

21. Tino Livramento (HG)

33. Dan Burn (HG)

Midfielders

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

10. Anthony Gordon (HG)

15. Harvey Barnes (HG)

23. Jacob Murphy (HG)

28. Joe Willock (HG)

36. Sean Longstaff (HG)

39. Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards

9. Callum Wilson (HG)

14. Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s expected 23-man squad includes 14 homegrown players and five goalkeepers.