£36m Joelinton's start to life at Newcastle United under the microscope – the Magpies' FIVE summer signings assessed
Newcastle United made five signings in the summer, four of those came within the final six days of the summer transfer window.
While some have been fit to play, some are yet to get off the treatment table.
Here our NUFC writer Liam Kennedy takes a look at the impact of all five of those new additions, ranking them positive, negative or room to improve, starting with record-breaking Brazilian frontman Joelinton.
JOELINTON
Fee: £36m
Appearances: 4
Goals: 1
Average Gazette rating: 6.25/10
It was always going to be tough to replace experienced, Premier League goalscorer Salomon Rondon, as well as Ayoze Perez.
That mantle has been passed on to Joelinton – United’s new record signing – and Miguel Almiron – United’s previous record signing.
And I have to say I have been very impressed with what I have seen from the 23-year-old frontman.
His hold up play is clever, his touch, at times, exquisite and when given the chance looks to have a finish, too.
Verdict: Positive.
EMIL KRAFTH
Fee: £5m
Appearances: 4
Average Gazette rating: 6.25/10
United had two capable but far from the finished article right backs on their books in Javier Manquillo and DeAndre Yedlin. While the former is steady, the latter more erratic – with pace to burn but defensive errors in him.
Krafth strikes the perfect balance of the two. While he may not have the pace of Yedlin, his size is an asset. And while he can drop back and defender like Manquillo, he’s also a willing runner, much like the USA international.
Verdict: Positive. Krafth looks to be an upgrade on what was already at St James’s Park.
JETRO WILLEMS
Fee: Season-long loan
Appearances: 3
Average Gazette rating: 5.66/10
A player linked with United for years, a deal was finally done for Willems in the summer.
A left-back who at the moment looks well of the pace in terms of the speed of English football but, with the ball, looks a threat with his runs down the left, clever balls and pace.
Definitely a one to watch.
Verdict: Room to improve. Looks like he’s getting better & fitter with every minute on the park.
ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN
Fee: £16m
Appearances: 2
Average Gazette rating: 6/10
Hamstring problems have stunted Saint-Maximin’s initial bright start at Newcastle.
A creative cameo against Arsenal on the opening day saw him tweak his hamstring, missing the Norwich debacle. Then back for Spurs, he lasted just 16 minutes in North London.
We have seen sparks of what he can do, but we are yet to get a true look at what the Saint-Maximin can really do on the park. He’s pretty sharp on Twitter, mind.
Verdict: Positive. Has created a real buzz on Tyneside – has just been unlucky.
ANDY CARROLL
Fee: Free
Appearances: 0
Average Gazette rating: N/A
Signed to much applause on transfer deadline day, Carroll is a crowd-pleaser who has all the tools to do significant damage in the Premier League again for United.
As we all know, though, he was never going to be fit to start the season.
But, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Carroll is not too far away from a return. Will the Liverpool game next Saturday come too soon? Maybe. But Brighton could be the one he’s really aiming for.
Verdict: N/A